Looking Back: Necessity led to construction of Cumberland bridge

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at bridges in Trousdale County has shown how they evolved from “wading the creek” to wooden structures and then to modern cast iron or steel bridges.

Today we have large impressive concrete bridges that we expect to last a lifetime!

In between, there were bridges that were a combination of iron and wood, and those were not without their own problems.

Let’s look at the old Coleman Winston Bridge on State Route 141, the bridge over the Cumberland River at the edge of town between Hartsville and Lebanon.

Since the earliest settlers came here, that was the location of a ferry.

In pioneer times it would have been more convenient to have a bridge, but the technology simply wasn’t there. And even if it had been, the residents of Hartsville could have ill-afforded to build one.

Nashville got bridges before the Civil War – large suspension bridges, as that was the method of that day and time.

Meanwhile most towns on the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers continued to use ferries to get across those large bodies of water.

In 1930, less than 100 years ago, to get from Hartsville to Lebanon a person still had to use the old Lowe’s Ferry on the Cumberland River.

People had wanted a nice new bridge to span the river, but the costs made such a project prohibitive.

Then a tragedy took place.

One morning, schoolteacher Jeff Gregory was on his way from his home in Hartsville to work at the Providence community school. He drove onto the ferry and then off the other side into the muddy waters of the river. It is thought that his brakes were bad. His fellow passenger, another teacher, managed to jump out. But Mr. Gregory drowned.

That was the impetus that got Hartsville businessman Coleman Winston to lead local residents and town officials in an effort to push the state of Tennessee to finance the construction of a bridge, which ended up being named in Winston’s honor.

This was before we had large earth-moving equipment such as bulldozers. So the superstructure of the approaches to the actual bridge was comprised of large wood beams, as you can see in this week’s photo.

The actual span was iron.

The flooring of the bridge was wood with asphalt on top for a smooth surface. It was quite an impressive structure and people drove from miles around to just see it and drive across. We have photos of local people who had their picture made beside the “modern marvel.”

However, the use of wood was evident elsewhere. The guardrails were also wood and that leads us to look again at this week’s photo.

In 1956 a car was crossing the bridge and found that the surface was slick. During the night, moisture from the river below had condensed on the asphalt and then frozen in the cold night air.

The car slid from one side of the bridge to the other, and then hit the wood railing hard enough to go through it. The vehicle fell 40 feet to the ground below. Luckily, the car wasn’t over the actual river itself.

The three occupants, all from Macon County, were injured but still alive. The car had hit the ground, then bounced and landed upside down.

One occupant was thrown from the car and suffered only a broken arm. That person managed to walk to the nearest house and alert the resident – and this was early in the morning before the sun had come up.

The resident called the local funeral home, because at that day and time the funeral home doubled as an ambulance service, and the sheriff’s office.

It took an auto jack to force open the doors of the car and rescue the other two men, one of whom had been struck in the head with a large splinter of wood from the guardrail. He would be taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where one eye proved to be so badly injured that the doctors were forced to remove it.

The third fellow only had bumps and bruises.

Oddly enough, just a year earlier, another car experienced the exact same problem. It skidded on an icy patch, ran through the wooden guardrail and fell to the earth below, landing on its rear. Its occupants were only bruised. The driver was a teacher going from her home in the Providence community to her job in Hartsville!