Looking Back: Old bridges could also be hazardous

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The first bridges built in Trousdale County were simple wooden structures.

The distance spanned would determine if rock pillars were needed, but most bridges were limited by how long a wooden timber could be cut. It would then be dragged to the creek and manhandled into place.

As we saw in a previous article, 40-foot timbers were used on at least one bridge into town.

The floor of the bridge would also be wood. Thick planks of oak would be cut at a local sawmill and delivered to the bridge site. These were heavy and often were not even nailed into place; their sizable weight instead held them down.

A flood would sometimes wash the flooring of the bridge away!

And because wood can weather and eventually rot away, the floor boards and support beams had to be replaced as needed.

An article from the Nashville Banner in July 1908 reported on what happened when rural bridges were not maintained.

“Hartsville, Tenn., July 15, About noon Tuesday a span of horses belonging to J.C. Vance’s livery stable at this place, fell through the bridge across Lick creek, between Hartsville and Dixon Springs, drawing the vehicle containing two men, Clarence Carr and Ballard Locke, and several trunks, tearing the trunks and wagon up pretty badly, bruising the men and injuring the horses seriously. Fortunately for the owner of the trunks, he had gone on ahead in a buggy.

The Creek was about waist deep where the horses fell in. The trunks, which were filled with samples worth about $900, burst open and everything was wet through and through to the extent of several hundred dollars.”

The late Marjorie Cunningham told me many years ago about the old Big Goose Creek Bridge, located on the Carthage Highway as you exit Hartsville.

Her grandparents lived in the closest house to the bridge and her mother, as a young girl, would often go to the creek for a swim – especially on hot summer afternoons.

With her father along to watch and make sure she didn’t get into trouble, she walked to the bridge and then made her way to the creek and began swimming.

The bridge was old, and of course built of wood.

As she was swimming, her father heard a loud noise and called that to her attention. Then as the two of them watched, the old bridge collapsed and fell into the creek!

No one was on the bridge – it simply ‘gave up the ghost’ on its own!

A new bridge was immediately built!

The bridge we see in our picture is the bridge that replaced the decrepit old one that fell into the creek.

The photo was made in 1896 and Marjorie’s grandfather, Richard Love, was on the County Court bridge committee and is in the picture. He is the gentleman wearing the vest and standing on the bridge, to the left.

This may have been the first iron bridge in Trousdale County. Note the large rock pillars and also how narrow the bridge is.

In 1896 there was no need for a bridge with two-way traffic – because there was no traffic!

This was well before the first cars and trucks came to town!

Also notice that to the far end of the bridge there is a steep descent.

Remember that this had originally been a ‘ford’ and had a gentle descent to the creek bed and a gentle rise on the other side. The bridge let people cross without getting wet, but it didn’t have an approach that was level with the bridge.

This meant that in ‘backwater’ the bridge wasn’t usable, because the approaches on both ends would have been under water!

When it was built, a man and wagon coming from one direction would notice if anyone was approaching from the other way before trying to cross. It was usually a matter of whoever got their first, crossed first!

According to Marjorie this iron bridge, with its huge wooden planks for a surface, was not replaced until after World War II!

As you drive across it today, you can still see the rock wall that marked the earlier road and approach to the old bridge!