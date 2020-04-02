Looking Back: Our Main Street was once a natural creek ford

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

When the first Native Americans visited the hills and hollows of Middle Tennessee, they used the paths and trails made by a million years of animal traffic.

If you have ever walked on a farm with high hills, you will know that the cow path you are following takes the easy way up the hill. Cows, like the elk and deer and woodland buffalo that preceded them, will not go straight up the side of a hill, but will take a leisurely winding path that slowly but surely gets them to the top.

No sense making the trip hard on yourself.

The same natural logic followed for crossing a creek or stream.

No sense in plunging into deep water or swift current. Instead, find a shallow place to cross.

We mention this because when you drive down an old highway today, you are likely following the same paths and that is why old roads will wind and meander and go up and down and around and twist and turn. It took modern machinery like bulldozers to make a straight highway.

When you drive across an old bridge, it was where generations of men had crossed before you – at a natural crossing.

We call those places ‘fords.’

Around here, a natural ford will likely have a shelf of rock and the water will be extremely shallow.

I have driven on old country roads and actually driven on the original rock bottom of the creek to get to the other side. At one place I visited in the Cherry Valley community of Wilson County, the road itself included a few hundred feet of creek bed!

Every bridge on the original road between Knoxville and Nashville, what we today call the old Avery Trace, was originally a shallow ford.

We have written about that first road into Middle Tennessee, laid out in 1787 by Peter Avery. The Avery Trace, called the “Immigrant Trail” by the pioneers, used the north side of the Cumberland River because Avery knew that the north side had fewer creeks and streams to have to cross than did the south side.

If you drive into town from the east, and drive down East Main Street and cross Little Goose Creek and drive past our courthouse, you are actually driving down the old Avery Trace.

When Peter Avery and his crew were cutting a pathway wide enough for a wagon to travel, he used the old animal and Indian paths. And he crossed at the same natural fords they did.

Our bridge over Little Goose Creek as you come into town goes right over a flat piece of rock surface that was, for most of the year, either dry or very shallow. A perfect place to cross – a natural ford.

I am familiar with that spot because when the state replaced the old wood bridge in the 1980s, I would walk from my home on Church Street to my job at the old high school and I would wade the creek to get across.

But I never got my feet wet because there was dry flat rock everywhere. I could hop from one dry section of rock to another, unless it had just rained. In that case, I would drive to work.

As you may have guessed, our subject this month is bridges.

As you drive about the county in the coming weeks, notice where our bridges are and you will see the reasons the old bridges were placed where they are. The water will be shallow or even dry most of the year. There may be deep spots to either side, good for minnow fishing or skinny-dipping, but the actual spot will be a rock shelf and shallow.

Now, a funny story about the ford on what is now East Main Street.

When the first settlers built their homes here in what is now Hartsville, they built on the east side of the creek. That community was small and called itself Damascus.

When James Hart developed his side of the creek on the west side, his side quickly grew and soon outdid the old village of Damascus.

The owners of the first general store in Damascus, the Towsons, saw that people were now visiting Hartsville and they decided to relocate their business, a simple log building, to the up-and-coming little town of James Hart.

So they placed their store on some round logs and rolled the entire building over to the west side of the creek, using the flat rock surface of the creek and the natural crossing there. A gentle slope on each side made the job easy and it was relocated onto what is now our Main Street!