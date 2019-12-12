Looking Back: Trousdale County boasts a famous namesake

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In 1870 Trousdale County became a county.

We are called a “constitutional county” because a change in our state’s constitution in 1870 made it possible for smaller counties to be formed.

The bill that went before the Tennessee State Legislature to create our county clearly states that it shall “be named Trousdale.”

So just who was this fellow named Trousdale?

William Trousdale was a former governor of Tennessee, but he was a lot more than that!

Trousdale was born in North Carolina in 1790. His father was given land for his service to that state in the American Revolution. In 1800, the 10-year-old future governor moved with his family to Tennessee.

The elder Trousdale’s land grant was well located because when the town of Gallatin was laid out in 1802, most of it was on his property! William’s father, Captain James Trousdale, sold 42.5 acres to Sumner County for $490.

When William Trousdale was 22 years old, he volunteered to fight in the War of 1812. As a young soldier he saw service close to home when he was sent to Alabama to fight the Creek Indians in the Battle of Talladega.

Marching under General Andrew Jackson, his unit was then moved to New Orleans in time to engage the British in the infamous Battle of New Orleans – a victory for the Americans that would propel Jackson into the national spotlight and eventually to the White House.

Returning home, young William studied law and soon hung out his lawyer’s shingle to practice law in Sumner County. As a lawyer he frequently traveled to Hartsville on business and would attend horse races at Hart’s Race Track, right here on the banks of Little Goose Creek.

He married and started a family and became involved in local politics. In 1835 he served as a state senator.

Then in 1846, the war with Mexico broke out and Trousdale was only one of the many Tennesseans who volunteered for the conflict. His prior experience led to his appointment as a colonel. In command of eight companies, he distinguished himself in combat.

In the Battle of Molino del Rey, he was wounded in the shoulder. Later in the battle, his horse was shot out from under him. Two days later he led two regiments in the assault on Chapultepec, the main fortress in Mexico City. Again wounded – twice this time – he continued to lead his men until they captured the enemy battery.

William Trousdale returned to Gallatin with a new nickname, “the War Horse of Sumner!”

Nominated for governor, he handily won and became Tennessee’s 14th governor!

He served one term and in 1853, President Franklin Pierce appointed him as the Minister to Brazil, what today we would call an ambassador.

After spending four years in the South American nation, William and his family returned to Sumner County and he once again practiced law.

William Trousdale suffered from rheumatism in his later years and rarely left home. That home, by the way, is still standing in Gallatin just off the town square. It is maintained by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and is a part of the Sumner County Museum.

A question you may be asking is, “Did William Trousdale live long enough to know that a county had been named in his honor?”

Yes!

The former governor, war hero and ambassador lived until 1872, two years after the creation of our county. He was well aware of the honor bestowed upon him by his friends and neighbors in Hartsville, many of whom had served with him at the Battle of New Orleans or had served under him in the War with Mexico.

If there were any other men, or women, considered for that honor, we are not aware of it. In 1870, we became Trousdale County!