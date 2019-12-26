Looking Back: Trousdale County threw big 100th birthday bash

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our focus the last two months has been how Trousdale County came to be! That is, how we went from being parts of Sumner, Macon, Smith and Macon counties and in 1870 became Trousdale County.

Becoming our own little county, with Hartsville as the county seat, allowed our already flourishing community to grow and prosper. We are, despite all odds, still here 150 years later.

Floods, the Great Depression, military maneuvers and tornadoes have not deterred us.

At one time, Trousdale County had more millionaires per capita than any other county in the state! To explain – we are also the smallest county in the state and with a small population it doesn’t take a lot of people to skew the numbers. Around 1900, thanks to the success of several large tobacco warehouses, we had several very wealthy men. That small number, when measured against our small population, made us wealthier than any other county in the state.

We no longer hold that distinction but we are indeed prosperous, relatively speaking.

So when Trousdale County turned 100 years old in 1970, we celebrated that accomplishment.

Business and civic leaders joined together to put on a big show.

Since I had just moved here in 1969, I was able to enjoy the festivities.

To start off, a local lawyer and frequent contributor to The Tennessean, J.C. McMurtry, wrote our first history book of the county.

Titled, “Trousdale, A Constitutional County,” McMurtry wrote about our history from A to Z. Included in his 35 chapters are tales of ‘backwater’, Civil War battles, the tobacco trade, our sports history, the communities of our county, churches and schools, veterans and more.

McMurtry felt that every man, woman and child in the county ought to have a copy and he ordered several thousand copies from his publisher.

Unfortunately, the public didn’t have the same dream and although sales were good, they were never as good as anticipated. At his death, McMurtry had a basement full of unsold books. Today, with the family having donated them to the Historical Society, you can still buy copies of his book for $5 at our county archives.

The Hartsville Civic League and the Historical Society have combined forces to celebrate our 150th year with a two-volume set of books on our history. The first volume is available now with the second volume coming out in January. Understanding McMurtry’s dilemma, they have only printed 500 copies of each. So get them while you can!

There was, of course, a parade.

People celebrated with costumes and a beard contest and businesses in town featured antiques from 100 years ago in their windows.

The Hartsville Vidette printed a special edition with photos from the past and stories and recollections from our oldest residents.

There was an old-time, steam-powered grain threshing, picnics, a music festival, school reunions and church revivals.

The ladies of the county worked on a cookbook, with recipes both ancient and new. I purchased one at an antique store in Lebanon a few years ago so that our archives would have a copy. My personal copy is still safely on the kitchen bookshelf!

Chamber of Commerce director Natalie Knutson would like to see us do another cookbook, but include short stories to go along with each recipe. Telling stories about our mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers who originally wrote down the recipes and cooked those same mouth-watering foods for us, for meals that live in our memories.

There were official proclamations as well!

We had no Chamber of Commerce in 1970, but a handful of proud citizens approached our state representatives and got the governor of the state to issue an official document.

They are pictured in the photo that accompanies our article this week. Of course, they weren’t the only people behind the celebration, but they were the ‘ring leaders’ so to say. Tommy Jones, dressed in 1870-style clothing, was a former sheriff and local businessman. E. J. Parker was our county executive. He was also a former sheriff and owned a business in Hartsville. Rachel Davis was a tireless promoter of all things Hartsville and with her husband owned a local building supply business. She was the brains behind the group! Woodrow Russell owned a grocery and was a county official. ‘Bobo’ Bradshaw was a local businessman. And J.C. McMurtry, who we have already mentioned.

They appear with then-Governor Buford Ellington, who was happy to sign the proclamation recognizing Trousdale County for its 100th anniversary. We hope present Gov. Bill Lee has his pen ready because we will need a new proclamation. We are 150 years old!