Looking Back: Trousdale man was part of U-2 spy program

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

William James Gregory was now a major in the United States Air Force. He had gone from walking behind the plow on a tenant farm in rural Trousdale County to adventures around the world – and there were more adventures ahead.

Last week we saw “Greg” go from flying bombers in World War II, to training pilots, to helping develop the technology and procedures that made mid-air fueling possible. He was the guy in the cockpit working out the tricky and dangerous operation!

Now he had been called to Washington for a highly confidential meeting and had no clue why.

We need to explain that after WWII, the United States realized that another global war might pit us against either Russia or China, or both. The Army, Air Force and Navy were going to be prepared this time and not caught off guard, as they were in their fight against Germany and Japan.

One trick in their arsenal was to do aerial reconnaissance over those nations and not be caught in the process. This way they would be aware of massing of troops or any missile development or deployment.

The answer was a plane called the U-2. You may have heard of it.

In 1960 a U-2 piloted by Gary Powers was shot down over Russia and that nation immediately accused the U.S. of spying!

It was an embarrassing situation as we were indeed doing just that!

So then-President Eisenhower had to take it on the chin and the program was scrapped – or was it?

Greg was a competent flyer, a great man at training pilots, level headed and reliable.

Now he was asked to move to Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert to continue the U-2 program and make it reliable and safe for us to use!

Not only would Greg have to move his family to a new place, but he would have to maintain the utmost secrecy about what he was doing. Even his family was not aware of what he was working on.

Once there, as the family settled in to their base housing, Greg set about working with the controversial U-2 plane. This included having his hands at the wheel.

To illustrate how dangerous this new job was, he had to maintain a separate identity to use (and memorize) in case he was ever flying a U-2 himself and was shot down. This separate identity would keep his real name and residence from the enemy. It also involved him keeping a fake correspondence regularly with a CIA operative that required him to send coded messages as if the operative was merely a friend. This was so he could communicate with letters that would look casual but contain a secret message that only the CIA could read!

Greg handled the job perfectly.

There is much we could tell. But the main thing is that Greg had to prepare the U-2 pilots and a ground crew that could, with 24 hours’ notice, travel around the globe and do reconnaissance. And he did just that.

The plane had by now evolved to flying greater heights. There were 10 planes and pilots and a ground crew of 70 that Greg was in charge of!

Then while doing minor flights over other nations and keeping prepared for a real need, a real need happened.

In 1962 he was called to fly his men over the island nation of Cuba. It seems there was a chance that Russia was building a missile base there.

In secrecy, Greg had his crew fly over Cuba and take photos – photos that only hours later were in the hands of President John F. Kennedy.

It was the Cuban Missile Crisis!

We know how it ended.

We challenged Russia and threatened war if they continued with the construction of the missile bases and they backed down!

And unknown to even his wife, our own William James Gregory was the man in midst of it all!