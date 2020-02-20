Looking Back: Trousdale man’s career path took him to Pentagon

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our visit with William James Gregory is not over!

We have seen “Greg” go from the tobacco fields of Trousdale County to the ranks of Air Force brass. And in 1965, he had been given a chance to study at the National War College in Washington, D.C.

It meant another move for the family, but his wife Helen and daughters Gretchen and Cookie had never complained. They willingly packed their bags for what would end up being a six-year stay.

The chance to study at the National War College is quite an honor. The stated goal of the unique institute is “to educate future leaders” and this was an indication that Greg had more assignments to come.

The student body of the college was slightly over half from the various armed forces, with the others selected from the State Department and even a few people from other nations. Greg would be surrounded by people who would be leading not only our nation, but also nations and armies around the globe.

His area of study was Mexico, Central and South America, and he was able to combine that with studies at George Washington University to get his master’s in International Relations. His study included a month-long visit south of the border, with all expenses paid by the War College.

Greg would particularly study the farming practices of Mexico and how ownership of land affected the people and their ability to make a living. He was often reminded of his own father’s struggle as a tenant farmer.

Greg entered the war college with two Legion of Merit awards, the Air Metal with eight oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He also had a Medal of Merit from the Central Intelligence Agency – but he had to keep that one secret!

Greg had received a letter of commendation from none other than President John F. Kennedy, personally signed by JFK, for his excellent work with the U-2 flights that found the Russian missiles in Cuba. That letter also had to be kept secret and in fact, Greg was allowed only to see it and then turn it in to the CIA to keep!

What do you do with a man that has so much experience under his belt and his wealth of knowledge? Give him a job at the Pentagon!

If you have ever been to our nation’s capital, you can’t miss the Pentagon. Named for its five-sided shape, it has been billed as the largest office building in the world and encompasses a square mile!

His assignment was to work with the Directorate of Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare, with the Deputy Chief of Staff for Research and Development within the Headquarters of the U.S. Air Force at the Pentagon.

Try putting that on the door of your office!

This was back in the 1960s and 70s, and one of his jobs was working with drones to see if they could be used for spying. I guess we have all heard of drones. This also shows you how far ahead our military is in their thinking. After all, most Americans were sitting at home excited about the new remote control for their TV!

While at the Pentagon, Greg received his third Legion of Merit.

Just to show you how people from tiny Trousdale County do rub shoulders with people who make the news, we share this little bit of information about Greg and his family.

In 1969, Greg’s wife Helen told him that her brother Jeff was getting married. He was marrying a widow with a couple of adult sons. Her name was Virginia.

They were all excited for Jeff and Virginia and they got to meet her grown sons.

The marriage was short, as Jeff Dwire died of natural causes in 1974.

Of course, Greg and Helen went to the funeral. Greg remembers how Virginia’s son, a 28-year-old named Bill, gave an impressive eulogy and afterwards he spoke to Bill to tell him so. They visited and Greg asked Bill what his future plans were.

Bill told him that he had decided to go back to his home state of Arkansas and go into politics.

That young man, who had so impressed Greg, was future U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton!