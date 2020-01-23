Looking Back: Trousdale man’s rise through the air ranks

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

William James Gregory graduated from Trousdale County High School in 1938 and entered Middle Tennessee State to further his education, unaware at the time that his education was about to include flying planes!

The threat of war with Germany had put the United States on alert and the government ramped up training facilities for something a nation at war would need a lot of: men who could fly planes – warplanes!

William signed up for classes, not sure at first if flying was for him. But he quickly found out that he loved being in the air.

That in turn led him and several classmates to sign up for the Army Air Corps and begin advanced training in Texas.

William, who would soon get the nickname “Greg,” was in the first class of airmen to train at Garner Field, just outside of Uvalde, Texas. The field itself was brand new!

This was in the fall of 1941.

The training was rigorous, but paid off.

When he was scheduled for a flight check, Greg told his biographer, “…the senior officer… said that he not seen anyone with my limited experience who could do coordinated turns as well.”

Forty percent of the men in the program “washed out,” or failed to earn their wings.

The day Greg was scheduled to transfer to Randolph Field, also in Texas, for the next level of training was Dec. 7! He and his fellow pilots boarded the bus that afternoon with heavy thoughts. We were now at war and on two fronts – Japan and Europe.

Greg’s skill at the helm of a plane, combined with his natural intelligence and cheerful personality, led to his being promoted to lieutenant. It was quite an honor for a country boy who had gone from running four miles to school when he missed the bus to flying solo at 6,000 feet in the clear blue skies of the American west – in just three years.

Back at home, Greg’s parents had given up farming and purchased a small café in downtown Hartsville. The restaurant, “Gregory’s,” did well and his father enjoyed serving food to the many soldiers taking part in the Tennessee Maneuvers, while Greg and the others in his company were being rushed to finish their full training. There was a war going on!

Sent to England first, Greg and his good friend Bill Neely were soon on the North African front fighting against the German Luftwaffe. The German pilots had as much as 400 hours of combat experience and Greg and Bill and the others had zero hours!

Several chapters of Greg’s biography are devoted to the fighting over the Algerian desert, evading German anti-aircraft fire as Greg and his fellow pilots dropped bombs on their targets.

Success in North Africa was followed by Greg making bombing runs over Italy as the Allies began to close in on the Axis powers.

In one such raid, one of the planes in Greg’s unit was shot up with a German pilot closing in for the kill. Greg broke out of formation and shot the enemy plane down, “head on, closing to a range of 50 yards and giving him a burst of machine gun and cannon fire…”

Greg’s quick thinking and actions saved the pilot, who was forced to ditch his plane in the sea but was rescued.

Unfortunately many other fellow pilots were not so lucky. Greg saw many good friends and fellow pilots pay the ultimate price for their service to our nation. One of those men was his good friend Bill Neely. The two had started out at Middle Tennessee State together, had done their training together and had served together throughout the North African and Italian campaigns. It was a bitter pill to swallow for Greg.

Greg completed 50 combat missions and during that time earned his first Air Medal and eight Oak Leaf Clusters! It was now 1943 and with his combat tour over, he was given the order to return to the United States for re-assignment and given a 15-day furlough.

Greg took the time off to visit his hometown. He also visited the family of his friend Bill Neely, offering his personal condolences.

Yet his life was progressing at a fast pace. During his time back in the States, he met his future wife! But his career in the air was only just beginning!