Looking Back: Where to put Trousdale County’s first courthouse?

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Trousdale County will be 150 years old in just a few weeks. Our actual 150th birthday is June 21, 2020, because that is the date that the Tennessee State Legislature signed the bill creating Trousdale County by cutting off the corners of our neighboring Macon, Smith, Wilson and Sumner counties.

Plans are already under way to have a big celebration as part of our annual Fourth of July festivities at Trey Park, but there will be other events to honor our 150-year milestone.

The Historical Society and the Hartsville Civic League have combined efforts to print a two-volume set on the history of Trousdale County. Volume one was delivered from the printer last week and can be purchased by contacting any member of both organizations. Volume two is due in January.

Let’s recap what we have written about our 150 years in our last two months of articles:

Native Americans were living in what is now Trousdale County from 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

The white man arrived in the late 1700s.

The town of Hartsville was recognized as ‘an established town’ by the state legislature in 1817.

Before the Civil War, residents of Hartsville were petitioning the legislature to create a new county with our town as the county seat.

A change in the state constitution in 1870 allowed several new, small counties to be formed – and we were one.

On June 21, 1870, the bill creating Trousdale County was signed.

We were named for former Tennessee governor William Trousdale.

The residents of what was to be Trousdale County had to officially vote to approve their new home. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor, with 854 votes ‘for’ and 100 votes ‘against’.

Next the new citizens had to vote on a location for their county seat and on December 15, 1870, they picked Hartsville.

It wasn’t smooth sailing at first, as both Macon and Smith counties sued to change the boundary lines of this new county.

A decision by the Tennessee Supreme Court set our current boundaries in January of 1873.

In the meantime, the new county had to elect county officials, set up tax collection and basically start from scratch.

One thing we would be needing was a county courthouse.

As a part of the actual bill creating our county in 1870 was this section, “Be it further enacted, That no tax shall be imposed upon the people of said county of Trousdale for the purpose of building a courthouse within four years after its organization.”

The expense of building an impressive new county courthouse would be difficult for a new county that didn’t already have money in its coffers and to suddenly tax the residents for the construction of a courthouse would be daunting. So the state put that line in the bill.

In the meantime, county court meetings took place in the old Hartsville Methodist church, which is still standing on Church Street. Many people will recognize the building as the former Russell’s Popcorn Factory. Today it is privately owned.

The town of Hartsville had not been laid out as a county seat and consequently didn’t have the traditional ‘square’ that county seats have.

Just where to sit the new courthouse created a problem.

An article in the Nashville newspaper of February 13, 1873 noted, “There has been a good deal of contention as to the location of the court-house for Trousdale County.”

The article explains, “In approaching Hartsville, the stranger is struck with the peculiar construction of that village. It is divided into three distinct parts, each of which is a small town.”

They were alluding to the fact that Little Goose Creek cuts through town. In 1873, there was considerable lowland prone to flooding on both sides of the creek, where our present Trey Park is today and where Broadway and our football field sit.

The result was we had our historic old downtown, the area across the creek where Damascus Avenue and Jim Satterfield Middle School are, and the area above Broadway where Citizens Bank sits today. Each of the three had businesses and homes.

Eventuallyour first courthouse was placed on Main Street, about where Sharon Linville’s law office is today. That building later burned, as did its successor. After the second fire, which also burned both sides of the street, our present courthouse was built on a large lot all to itself. It was almost a county square, but not exactly.

We have always had pride in our county and we had a really big celebration when we reached 100 years of age, which we will write about next week!