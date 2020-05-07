Looking Back: Wood bridges were the only option back in the day

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at old bridges in Hartsville and Trousdale County continues this month as we go from wooden bridges to iron bridges and eventually to concrete – but it was a long transition.

For starters, the first bridges weren’t even bridges. People learned to cross over creeks at shallow places.

Crossing the Cumberland River required a boat, and if you were in a wagon, it required a large boat!

Ferries were one of the first businesses in what is now Trousdale County.

Not just anyone could have a ferry. You had to get a license from the state and the state had rules and regulations, including just how much you could charge to ‘ferry’ someone across the river.

Joseph Bishop was one of the first men to operate a ferry on the Cumberland River between Hartsville and Lebanon. Another was our own James Hart, the founder and namesake of our county seat.

Bishop used a large flat boat to carry groups of people across or to take a wagon from one side of the river to the other. But he also kept a small boat when there were just one or two people needing his services.

Bishop was a cagey old fellow and didn’t take to being used by unscrupulous travelers.

When a fellow on foot approached Bishop’s ferry one day, the man asked the charge and then admitted to Bishop that he was broke. No problem, Joseph Bishop replied. He would carry the man across using the barter system. That is, he would trade one service for another.

Bishop pointed to a large tree and then to an axe he had nearby and explained that if the man would fell the tree so Bishop could then chop it up for firewood, he would take him across.

The fellow agreed and began to hack away.

But it was a big tree and the day was getting hot and after only a few minutes, the man exclaimed, “Look Mr. Bishop, I have just found a coin in my pocket that I didn’t know I had…”

Bishop, whose biography was written and published in 1858, wasn’t surprised!

The first bridges were wood, as that was the only building material on the frontier. But it was still the material of choice for the next 100 years or more.

The archives has a contract dated from September 1937, for repair work on the walkway of the Upper Goose Creek bridge. The contract specifies, “The old sills, floor, handrail and handrail posts are to be replaced with new timber of the same size as the old timber taken out; said timber to be white oak…and the entire structure shall be painted with two coats of paint, the color to be decided later.”

I would be willing to bet that the color would be white!

The cost of the repair? $85!

We also have an article and photo from the Hartsville Vidette from the 1970s showing Town of Hartsville employees replacing the railing on the bridge over Little Goose Creek, on East Main Street. The railing was wood!

Our photo this week is of the bridge over Big Goose Creek on Lock Six Road.

That area was once called the Shady Grove Community. At one time there was even a small Shady Grove School.

Today, the name is used by an apartment complex.

The Shady Grove Bridge, as you can see in the picture, was one of the county’s new cast iron bridges – a big improvement over the old wood bridges of the past.

As you can see, the flooring of the bridge is wood.

Also note, as we did in last week’s picture, how narrow the old bridge was.

The back of the old picture notes that it was completed in 1896. That was well before cars and trucks.

Crossing in a wagon loaded down with a season’s harvest of tobacco, pulled by a team of mules wearing iron horseshoes, would make for a very noisy crossing. The wood flooring would creak and groan and the clop-clop of the hooves of the mule would echo off of the flooring.

They say you could hear a wagon crossing the old bridge from a mile away!