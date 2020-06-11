Looking Back: Yellow fever once caused pandemic in Hartsville

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

As we saw last week, smallpox was the first large plague to hit North America and may have killed as many as three-fourths of the Native American population.

When the first white men settled in what is now Hartsville, they did not fare much better.

The white man, due to his centuries of exposure to smallpox, had a slight edge over the native Indians. But there was more out there to dread.

In 1826 Hartsville was hit with yellow fever, a disease that originated in Africa.

It was brought to the New World on a shipload of African slaves bound for Barbados in the West Indies.

From there it quickly spread to South and Central America, then to the southern coast of the United States and then up the Mississippi River.

What made the illness particularly troublesome was that the doctors of that day and time had no idea what caused yellow fever. Today we know that the pathogen is spread by mosquitoes.

In 1793 an outbreak of yellow fever hit Philadelphia, killing nine percent of the population. When it hit what was then the nation’s capital, the residents fled the city – even President George Washington himself left town!

We have a firsthand account of the 1826 outbreak in Hartsville from Dr. Daniel Mentlo, who was living here at that time.

“In March of 1826 (the) Cumberland River was much higher than it had been since the year 1815, consequently all the tributary streams were engorged as if cursed, by a regurgitation of the Cumberland. The backwater came up west fork to Hartsville and completely inundated the town. A few cabins that stood on the west fork were taken off by the tide. The merchants were reduced to the necessity of entering their houses by means of skiffs and some of the citizens were forced to leave their dwellings to get rid of the disagreeable smell of the river water which had made its way into their cellars and houses.

Hartsville remained in this condition for three or four days, at the lapse of which time the river gradually subsided and the water tardily left the town…”

It was immediately after this flooding that the yellow fever hit our small town.

Dr. Mentlo treated the people of the town as best as he could at that day and time, which did provide some relief. Yellow fever had a death rate of 10 to 20 percent of those who contracted it, and as high as 50 percent if the victims had no medical aid.

Faced with a possible death rate as high as half, it is little wonder that people fled towns and cities when it hit.

The yellow fever outbreak in the French colonies of the West Indies was so bad – as many as 45,000 French soldiers died – that the French Emperor Napoleon found himself strapped for cash and sold us the famous Louisiana Purchase. Don’t think that a pandemic won’t change nations and governments!

Like the COVID-19 crisis, if one person has the virus, they can easily spread it to others. With yellow fever, if one person has the virus and is bitten by a mosquito, the mosquito then spreads it to the next person they bite – ouch! By the way, only female mosquitoes bite!

Mentlo, in his writings, correctly associates the outbreak with flooding, but did not see the connection to the sudden increase in mosquitoes that went along with the flooding.

Hartsville’s black population did not suffer as badly. Native Africans had been living alongside the yellow fever for hundreds of years and had what is called “acquired immunity.” They had gradually built up some natural immunity – enough to make the disease less deadly.

Interestingly enough, Asia had never had an outbreak of yellow fever and had not had one until recently, when jet travel allowed a sick person to fly from an African nation back to their home in China and carry the disease with them.

It wasn’t until the construction of the Panama Canal and the work of Walter Reed that we finally understood the causes of yellow fever. Today, we can also treat it better.

We don’t know how many residents of Hartsville perished in the 1826 yellow fever epidemic, but we do know that those who survived would be visited by still other diseases in the years to come!