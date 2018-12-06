Methodist men to hold annual country ham breakfast

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the men of the Hartsville United Methodist Church will host their annual country ham breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event is always held on the day of Hartsville’s Christmas Parade.

The breakfast will be held in the basement of the church at 224 Church Street. The early start will let participants in the parade fuel up for the day’s events and will continue long enough to let late sleepers arrive to fill up their plates with good homestyle cooking.

On the menu, which is all you can eat, is the aforementioned country ham, along with pork sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, grits, fruit compote and hot biscuits!

To round out the menu is both cream-style gravy and red-eye gravy, fruit preserves, coffee and juice.

All this for the price of $5!

The men of the church do all the preparations and the cooking. This has been a church tradition for over 25 years and we can guarantee that the cooks have mastered the art of frying, slicing, baking and stirring the pot with the gravy!

In addition to the food in the kitchen, the ladies of the church have filled a room of the church basement for a Christmas White Elephant sale. They will be selling Christmas items, decorations and baked goods. The money they raise will go towards ministry projects of the church’s United Methodist Women’s group.

The money the men make goes towards scholarships for the church’s high school seniors.