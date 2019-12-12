Methodist men to hold Country Ham Breakfast on Saturday

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The men of the Hartsville United Methodist Church will hold their annual Country Ham Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7-10 a.m.

The event is always held on the day of Hartsville’s Christmas Parade and is a great way to begin celebrating!

The breakfast will be held in the basement of the church, located at 224 Church Street. The early start will let participants in the parade “fuel up” for the day’s events and will continue long enough to let late sleepers arrive to fill up their plates with good homestyle cooking before heading out to watch the parade.

On the menu, which is all you can eat, is the aforementioned country ham, along with pork sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, grits, fruit compote and hot biscuits. Also rounding out the menu are both cream-style and re-eye gravy, homemade Amish fruit preserves, coffee and juice.

All of this is available for the low price of $5 per person!

The men of the church do all the preparations and the cooking. This has been a church tradition for close to 30 years and we can guarantee that the cooks have mastered the art of frying, slicing, baking and stirring the pot with the gravy!

In addition to the food in the kitchen, the ladies of the church have filled a room in the church basement for a Christmas White Elephant sale. They will be selling Christmas items, decorations and baked goods. The money raised will go towards ministry projects of the United Methodist Women’s group.

The money the men make from the breakfast goes toward scholarship for the church’s high school seniors.