Mike Alexieff: What a community newspaper should be

By Mike Alexieff, Vidette Publisher

As the new editor and publisher of the Lebanon Democrat, Mt. Juliet News and Hartsville Vidette, I thought I’d take this space to introduce myself and talk a little bit about the importance of community journalism.

With the exception of a year working for a congressman, I’ve been a professional journalist since 1984. I’m a graduate of UT. No, not the UT of the bright orange in Knoxville, but the UT of the burnt orange down in Austin, Texas.

Over the course of the past 35 years, I’ve worked for newspapers in Texas, Arizona, Texas again, Kentucky, Texas again, South Carolina, Kentucky again, and now Tennessee. With a couple of exceptions, most of those jobs were at weekly and small daily newspapers. I’ve worked for large media corporations and medium-sized and smaller family owned chains.

What I’ve learned over the decades and distance is that a newspaper has a responsibility to the community it serves. It has a responsibility to first and foremost get it right. Without accuracy, we have no credibility, and credibility is the lifeblood of a newspaper. You must be able to trust us, something that is more important than ever today. We will make mistakes, but they hopefully will be few and far between and they will be corrected quickly and prominently.

A community newspaper has a responsibility to be fair. That means a couple of things. Traditionally, in journalism, to be fair is to get both sides of the story. While that is still true, getting both sides of the story does not mean allowing anybody to say anything. If one side says something that is objectively false, then they will either be called on it or it won’t get in the paper.

And speaking of objectivity, there is much discussion these days on whether such a thing exists. I have worked closely with more than 100 journalists over the years, and I have never come across one that let his or her personal opinions affect their reporting. No doubt newspaper journalists are opinionated, but we are also passionate about reporting in an unbiased manner. Notice I said newspaper journalist; I don’t have that same confidence when talking about TV or digital journalists, which has more to do with the nature of their medium than their skills or ethics.

The second and perhaps more subtle and important aspect of fairness as it relates to this discussion is how a newspaper reflects its community. I’ve seen way too many newspapers depend on crime news to fill their front pages. In one town where I took over as editor, the previous management regularly put relatively minor crime stories — assaults, drug busts, break-ins — on Page One. A stranger picking up a copy of that paper would think that place was the crime capital of the world.

My point is that a community newspaper must reflect the community it serves. We will still cover crime, and if it’s major it will still make Page One. For the front, we will look at trends and solutions. For example, yes, there is a drug problem here. The individual arrest or OD won’t necessarily warrant coverage, but law enforcement’s efforts to combat the problem will.

So what does reflect a community? The Democrat and its affiliated weeklies will celebrate our successes, whether they be new businesses locating here, the educational and athletic achievements at our educational institutions and their students, the accomplishments of our residents and the good works of our government employees and politicians. In essence, the things that make us proud and happy to call this place home.

We will also report on the problems we face, whether they be the aforementioned drug problem, the growing traffic congestion, the lack of a trained workforce, the strains on education caused by surging enrollment, and the growing city, county and school budgets and the related impact on tax rates. Of course, we will investigate and report on malfeasance on the part of elected and appointed officials, if it exists.

A newspaper in many ways is the face of its community. It cuts across political, geographic and socioeconomic lines. To a large degree, we are your newspaper, so don’t hesitate to call or write with questions, tips, suggestions. My number is 615-444-3952 ext. 12 and my email is malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. I look forward to getting to know you.