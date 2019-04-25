Morningside recognizes Hartsville employee as ‘Way to Go’ winner

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Morningside of Gallatin recently recognized Racheal Gunter as its 2018 Annual “Way to Go” Winner. Gunter, who currently serves as the center’s Maintenance Director, has been with Morningside for four years.

Gunter’s annual award recognition was due in part to having won the monthly “Way to Go” Award in three different months during 2018. Consistent with all of her nominations is the fact that she goes out of her way to demonstrate thoughtfulness and care to those around her.

Stephanie Harville, Executive Director of Morningside, said, “Racheal is so supportive of everyone – every department, every team member and especially every resident. Whether she is providing transportation on her day off to a colleague or encouraging a reluctant resident to take their medication, she does everything with love. She possesses a servant’s heart and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She has patience and kindness that set her apart. What a blessing she is to our team!”

Gunter said that Morningside is her family.

“We are a very tight-knit group and I really count on my Morningside people. And the residents are like my grannies! They constantly encourage me and this keeps me going.”

Resident Eleanor Ford shares a special friendship with Gunter.

“When I moved to Morningside, I immediately took to Racheal. She has always been so kind to me. And I really enjoy cutting up with her. I think she is a precious person,” Ford said.

Gunter, who resides in Hartsville with her two sons, received a cash award for this distinction at the community’s recent Associate Appreciation Banquet.

Morningside of Gallatin is a 40 unit, award-winning, assisted living located on Hartsville Pike. For more information, contact Harville at 615-230-5600.