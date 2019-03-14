Neighborhood Health conducting sock drive for homeless

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Neighborhood Health is conducting a sock drive at both its Hartsville and Lebanon clinics to benefit the homeless population in both cities.

New socks may be dropped off at either the Hartsville clinic at 100 Damascus Street or the Lebanon clinic at 217 E. High Street, Suite 220, through March 29.

Socks will be distributed to homeless in both Hartsville and Lebanon.

“Neighborhood Health is dedicated to putting service first, by supporting our communities, not only their health, but their overall wellbeing. This campaign will further that mission by providing socks to the many selfless organizations also committed to helping those in our local area, most in need,” said Amy Martin, Outreach Development/Patient Navigator for Neighborhood Health.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.