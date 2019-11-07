New Beginnings Pentecostal Church opens its doors

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

We are New Beginnings Pentecostal Church of Hartsville and we have come to Hartsville with a burden on our hearts! We are Pastor Robert Harvey and Laurie.

We have recently moved to Hartsville and we love the community. Our mission is to help the brokenhearted, drug addicts, the sick and families in need by sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.

We are a Pentecostal, Apostolic, Bible-believing Church and we believe in one God as Deuteronomy 6:4 says, “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord.” We are a multicultural church and everyone is welcome at New Beginnings. We want to invite you to come out and worship with us on Sundays at 11 a.m. at 104 E. Main Street. We also have church on Wednesday at 7 p.m. We offer Kids Club classes for children of all ages during service times. If you would like a Bible study, we offer those too. Currently, there is a Ladies Bible study every Saturday at 11 a.m. You can visit our website at newbeginningsofhartsville.com or search for us on our Facebook page at NBHartsville.

