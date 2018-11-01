New invasive bug finding way into Tennessee homes

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

For several years families have had to deal with the Multicolored Asian Lady Bug entering homes in winter and emerging in the spring and causing an unsightly mess. Well, there is a new culprit in town and it is causing a problem at a different time of year.

The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug is native to Asia and was first observed in the U.S. in 2001. During the warmer months it is a pest to many agricultural crops including fruits, vegetables, soybeans and many others.

In the fall, however, they begin to invade homes to overwinter. They enter through cracks around windows, doors, siding, etc. around the home. Unfortunately, similar to the ladybugs, it is very difficult to stop these home invaders. Similar methods can be used to deal with the BMSB as we use to deal with the ladybugs.

Once they are indoors, a vacuum is the preferred method of removal because once disturbed BMSB give off a strong, unpleasant odor. You can also sweep them up and dump into a container of soapy water. Pesticides are not recommended inside the home once the pests have invaded.

You can treat the outside of the home with a pesticide product to try and prevent them from entering your home or congregating on the outside of the home. However, these treatments are limited in their effectiveness because pesticides break down due to exposure to the sun. Remember you must always follow the label when applying pesticides.

If you have any questions about the Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs or other insect pest, you can contact your local UT Extension office at 615-374-2421.