New mayor sworn in during County Commission meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the County Commission approved three funding requests from county departments during Monday night’s meeting.

Budget amendments passed were:

$31,000 from Solid Waste fund balance for repairs to a front loader garbage truck;

$31,000 from Ambulance Service fund balance for a new pickup truck, replacing a vehicle that is no longer usable; and

$10,000 in additional funding for the Rescue Squad (funded from the county’s general fund balance).

Commissioners also approved two additions to the county’s road list: Chase Lane (off of Crook Lane) and Melrose Place Lane (off Melrose Drive).

The Commission rejected a zoning request to change a piece of property on Lock Six Road from R-1 to R-3, which would have allowed for a multi-residential building such as a duplex. The Planning Commission had passed the request by a 5-3 vote earlier this month.

“That area is all houses… I wouldn’t want to have one of them (duplex/triplex) placed next to me,” said commissioner David Nollner.

The request failed by an 8-7 vote, with four commissioners abstaining. Wayne Brown, Jim Falco, Bill Fergusson, Jerry Ford, Rachel Jones, Nollner, Amber Russell and Gary Walsh cast ‘no’ votes, while Mark Beeler, Shane Burton, John Oliver and Steve Whittaker abstained.

Commissioners also approved on first reading changes to the county’s animal control policies. They will come back for a second reading and public hearing in September.

Commissioners approved appointments to the Board of Equalization for four-year terms for Mark Abbotoy, Lloyd Butts, Elizabeth Harper, Eric Holder and Michael Potts.

Beeler was appointed to another 30-day period as interim fire chief and was also approved for an at-large position on the Water Board. Commissioners voted earlier this year to add a sixth seat to that body. Beeler currently serves on the Water Board by virtue of being chairman of the County Commission, but will vacate that seat as he did not seek re-election.

Chancellor C.K. Smith gave the oaths of office to newly elected commissioners, incoming Mayor Stephen Chambers and Register of Deeds Candice Hall and other officials who were re-elected. All new terms begin Saturday.

Besides Beeler, it was the final Commission meeting for five other commissioners who will not return to the body next month: Kendra Belcher, Brown, Falco, James McDonald and Oliver.

Those commissioners and outgoing Mayor Carroll Carman took opportunities to thank the public for allowing them to serve.

“I’ve enjoyed 14 years with each and every one of you,” McDonald said. “I with the new commissioners continue to care about the business of this county.”

“I want to thank the people for electing me and letting me represent them for the last four years,” Falco added. “I feel like we’ve made some progress; there’s more work to do.”

“It’s been a pleasure and an opportunity for me to serve,” Beeler said. “I have been part of this group for 10 years and you have honored me (as chairman) for eight years. I thank you for the privilege and the opportunity. Best wishes to the ones elected as they move forward.”

“I want to express what a privilege it’s been to be the mayor for four years,” Carman said. “We’ve struggled and worked through a lot of details and made a lot of decisions. But I think it’s served the county well.

“I wish and pray the best for Mr. Chambers as he comes into office. I appreciate the opportunity to have served.”

