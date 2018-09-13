New mayor taking look at Streetscape plans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

New Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers is taking a look at the proposed Streetscape project for downtown Hartsville, with an eye toward preserving downtown parking spots.

Trousdale County received an $840,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2016 for improvements along Main Street from the intersection of Broadway to the River Street intersection. County commissioners also approved $140,000 in matching funds for the project, which originally was set to begin in 2018.

However, TDOT has delayed the project because of a backlog of projects elsewhere and the current timetable is for work to begin in 2019.

Preliminary engineering work has been done and called for parallel parking along Main Street. Chambers told The Vidette he wants to see the angled parking remain in place, citing a loss of as much as 37 percent of available parking on Main Street under the current plan.

Chambers also stated that contrary to rumor, he does not have the authority to cancel the project. As the County Commission has previously approved funding, it would be up to commissioners to determine the project’s fate, the mayor said.

Chambers said he hopes to meet soon with engineers and commissioners to examine the plans and see if changes can be made. No timetable is set at present for such meetings.

