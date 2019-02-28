New party store set to open in Lafayette

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Throwing a party and need supplies? A new Lafayette store will have just what you need!

Kyle Garmon is opening Rhythm Arts & Entertainment, a retail party/art supply store to be located at 104 Public Square, on the square in Lafayette.

Grand opening of the store is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“It’s been in the works for a couple of years now,” Garmon said. “The plan of having an art-based store has been in my mind for a while now.”

Garmon said his intention is to offer party supplies as well as a rental business for tents and inflatables.

“We have inflatables, tents, tables, chairs, linens… you name it, there’s a good chance we’ve got one or two,” Garmon said.

According to the Facebook page, prices on inflatables will range from $100 to $400.

“I’m about bringing fun to people and having fun myself,” Garmon said.

For more information on Rhythm Arts & Entertainment, call 615-670-0928 or visit the Facebook page at Rhythm Arts & Entertainment LLC.

