News from Trousdale County’s Senior Center

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

If you weren’t at the Senior Center for our Valentine’s Party, you missed a fun time. We had a good lunch, a few games and were entertained by Danny McCorkel and his wife. We danced, we sang along, and enjoyed the afternoon.

As we anticipate warmer weather, we are scheduling outdoor activities. On March 16, pickleball will be played at the Hartsville City Park. On March 17 we will have a picnic on the Senior Center grounds. It is also time for the Spring Walk with Ease Walking Club to begin. Sign-ups for this walking group will be on March 30. Please contact Ginny or Chante for more details. Walking is good for all of our hearts.

On March 31 at 11:30 a.m., our speaker will be discussing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. This information may be vitally important to any of us.

The book club meeting time is being moved back to Mondays. Join us on March 16 to help choose what the next book will be. The Senior Center has a lot of offer – come see us!