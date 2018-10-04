No injuries, building damaged after ARC incident

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Emergency personnel were called out to Hartsville’s ARC Automotive plant on Tuesday afternoon after a small explosion damaged one of the buildings on site.

The Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to the scene as the plant, which makes inflators for automobile air bags, uses hazardous materials in its work.

Trousdale EMS Director Matt Batey told The Vidette there were no injuries, as the explosion occurred in an unmanned building. Batey said it appeared a motor overheated and led to the incident, while adding there was no indication of any hazardous materials leaking out.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation was expected to send a team to Hartsville to perform a site evaluation – a routine procedure after such an event.

