Nominations being accepted for 2018 Volunteer Stars

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Vidette editor Chris Gregory serves as county coordinator for the Volunteer Stars program).

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards, and there’s an easy way to nominate a worthy local volunteer.

The annual award recognizes “outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties,” according to the Volunteer Tennessee website.

“This is our second year participating in the Volunteer Stars program,” said Trousdale County committee member Chris Gregory. “We were able to recognize two outstanding local volunteers last year and I look forward to being able to recognize the dedication and hard work people in this community put into making our world a better place.”

The 2017 Trousdale County recipients were Mark Beeler and Baylee Huffines.

Nominations for youth and adults may be made by contacting The Hartsville Vidette by phone at 615-374-3556, in person at the office at 206 River Street, or by email at cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Nomination forms will be available at The Vidette office and may be returned there.

Nominations for Trousdale County honorees will be accepted through early November. At that time, a committee will go through the nominees and select one youth and one adult to send on to the state level.

“The deadline to get them in to the state is Nov. 28,” Gregory said.

Participating counties, including Trousdale, will name one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer. Those named a 2018 Governor’s Volunteer Star will gather in Franklin next February to be honored and celebrate volunteerism in Tennessee.

More information about the Governor’s Volunteer Star program is available online at tn.gov/finance/article/vt-gvsa.