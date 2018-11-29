Op-Ed: Contemplating concrete, gold and how precious life is

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Random ruminations while working on Thanksgiving leftovers…

I’ve said before that one of the things I love about being the Vidette editor is that the job is different every day. From government meetings to sports to schools to human-interest pieces, somehow the day never quite goes the way I think it will when I get up in the morning.

By the same token, I never know what is going to get folks’ attention.

The criticism on social media over a company’s plans for a concrete plant in Hartsville was one of those things that surprised me. When I went to the November meeting of the Planning Commission, I hadn’t planned on writing that story. But it caught my eye and I thought, “Hmmm, interesting.”

Some have asked why there wasn’t public notice of this or what county commissioners can do about it, or why the Planning Commission approved it. Here goes.

The property in question is already zoned for industrial use, so there’s no zoning change required. It would be the same if you bought a piece of residential property intending to build a house. Do your neighbors get a say in what you build on your own property?

Agendas for Planning Commission meetings are available through county government. They’re sent out well in advance. I got a copy at the end of October for a Nov. 12 meeting. So public notice is out there for anyone who wants it.

The Planning Commission’s role is to determine whether requested usage if a property meets zoning requirements. If it does, then the Commission is to approve it, unless they feel like getting sued. “We don’t like it” is not an acceptable reason to deny a property owner’s request. If it fits under the law (and a concrete plant in an industrial zone certainly does), they OK it.

The company has to get permits and meet environmental standards before opening a facility anyway. So this whole “debate” is much ado about nothing, in my opinion.

• I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Yellow Jackets’ run toward Cookeville and a potential state championship. Not just because football gives me something to put on the front page each week, either!

These kids have worked hard, played hard and overcome adversity along the way. The coaches are good men who care not just about winning (although that’s important), but about the wellbeing of the young men in their care and presenting a positive image to the community.

The Yellow Jackets deserve to have a great crowd cheering them on in Cookeville and I’m excited about being there myself. Bring home the gold, boys!

• I got a sad reminder about the passage of time last week when a high school buddy posted on Facebook that his mother had suffered a stroke and was not expected to recover.

It made me reflect on family members who are no longer with us to celebrate the holidays. From April 2016 to February 2017, my three surviving grandparents all passed away and I miss them every day. I also thought about great-aunts and uncles, even friends who were as close as family, who have now gone on to meet the Lord.

I’m glad my own parents are in good health and I hope they’re around for a long, long time. But my friend’s upcoming loss reminds me to appreciate those closest to me and to tell them more often how much I appreciate them.

• I’ve written in the past about not succumbing to the lure of Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving. I failed in that regard this year.

Yes, I was out getting Christmas presents last Thursday. I want to get it done so I can focus on other things!

On the bright side, online shopping makes the holidays SO much easier, especially for those I have a hard time deciding what to get them.

• Ever say something and then think, “I never imagined those words would come out of my mouth!” It happened to me last Saturday after the Vanderbilt-Tennessee game (ANCHOR DOWN, by the way!).

Someone asked me if I was bouncing off the walls in celebration and I actually said, “Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled Vanderbilt beat Tennessee. But we’ve won five of the last seven now and it’s kind of becoming routine.”

Wow.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.