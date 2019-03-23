Op-Ed: Fire-EMS merger will help county, but let’s get details right

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

In case you’ve had your head under a rock for the past month or so, or you don’t pay attention to social media, there’s been a good amount of debate both publicly and privately about the proposed merger of Trousdale County’s Volunteer Fire Department and the EMS/EMA services.

I’ve written fairly extensively about the plans presented to county commissioners and I’ve tried to keep an open mind about whether I would support such a move or not. Ultimately, I think this merger will prove to be a good thing for Trousdale County.

That doesn’t mean I don’t think the process could have been handled better. Questions have been raised about the potential costs, how such a merged organization would be run, who answers to whom and more.

It would have been nice if these questions had been answered before this idea came before the County Commission last month. This merger has been studied and bandied about by commissioners for well over a year. So why are the details just now being worked out?

The initial vote last month was not handled well either, in my opinion. One commissioner was trying to ask for a roll call vote and was ignored in favor of a voice vote. More than one commissioner has since expressed to me feeling like the vote was rammed down their throats. Sitting in the gallery and observing, it appeared that way to me. But back to the merger itself…

Let’s look at the costs. At last week’s Emergency Services Committee meeting, EMS Director Matt Batey (who almost certainly would be the choice to head the combined group) gave an estimate of $9,000 if the county chose not to add a third ambulance crew and had the deputy fire chief’s position be an unpaid one.

I could see the costs being more than that. If you’re raising pay for EMT crews to work fires also, I won’t be surprised to see arguments that the volunteer firefighters deserve a bump as well. And I can’t find a way to argue against that. I’m also not sure an unpaid deputy fire chief is a realistic possibility, so that could dip into the county’s coffers too.

Having a crew at the fire hall around the clock (or at least the majority of the time) will also help with response time. It just has to. I’m not knocking our volunteers in any way in this; they do an outstanding job. But it does take time to drive to the fire hall, put on protective gear and get the truck out the door. According to the sheriff’s dispatchers, it’s typically five to seven minutes – which is pretty darned good in my opinion. But having a crew out the door in a minute has to be even better.

Merging the groups will increase and improve the training opportunities for both groups too, I believe. The EMS just posted last week on its Facebook page where Mr. Batey and another had completed 40 hours of training in highway emergency response. Our volunteers do 33 hours of training annually, if I read the schedules properly. Granted they are volunteers and aren’t able to devote all their time to training like our full-time staffers, but it just seems to me that there might be better ways to train that full-time folks might be more knowledgeable about and better able to share that knowledge.

The chain of command is a legitimate concern. Supposing this merger goes through, when EMS personnel respond to a fire, will they be answerable to the fire personnel in command on scene, or do they remain under the authority of EMS? That needs to be figured out.

Based on Monday evening’s work session, it looks as though the county commissioners have similar concerns and may postpone a decision for the time being. Mayor Chambers said he wants to meet with Mr. Batey and interim fire chief Mark Beeler to work out some of these details. I believe that’s good leadership on the mayor’s part.

A delay would hopefully allow answers to the questions that both commissioners and members of the public have. Waiting might also let some of the hard feelings that have been expressed in various forums simmer down as well.

Do I think a merger is ultimately the right move for Trousdale County? Yes, I do and I will support it at whatever time it does come up for a final vote. But fine-tuning this proposal is also the right move, even if it pushes the timeline back a bit.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.