Op-Ed: Schools need funding help, but raising taxes this year won’t fly

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s budget process has always been interesting for me to watch in my nearly five years as Vidette editor, but never more so than this year.

Everyone knew going in that figuring a spending plan for county government was going to be a challenge this year, to say the least. One commissioner (I won’t say who, of course) even told me some months back that he wasn’t sure how the County Commission could avoid a property tax increase this year.

Heck, I even moved my vacation from its usual time because I wanted to make sure I’d be in town for budget hearings!

To their credit, thus far the Commission has mostly worked through the budget process without raising taxes. It hasn’t been easy though, and some tough decisions remain ahead.

The county has a number of one-time expenses that are expensive, to say the least. Including landfill cleanup, a tanker truck for the fire department and Streetscape, Mayor Stephen Chambers said the other night at budget hearings that the county will have to fork out around $900,000 this year in nonrecurring expenses. Most of that will come from the county’s fund balance, which is expected to drop to around $2.2 million by June of next year.

Of course, that number will probably be higher as the county always underestimates revenue and overestimates expenses.

The biggest remaining speed bump in the budget process is the spending plan for Trousdale County Schools. And what a bump it has been so far.

When the budgeting process began, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield submitted a request for nearly $900,000 in new money (meaning a tax hike). Over time, that request has been whittled down to $367,078 as of last Friday’s budget hearing. But even that request was not acceptable to commissioners, who noted that the school system began this fiscal year with $3.9 million in reserve funds.

Given the one-time expenses the county is looking at, I think commissioners are making the right decision in asking the schools to hold off for a year. But the County Commission HAS to be willing to commit to giving that help next year when budget dollars are less tight. Commissioners also have to follow through on such a commitment.

But for now, both sides have got to give in somewhat. Mr. Satterfield needs to accept that the political will to raise taxes this year just isn’t there. Especially when voter anger over county spending is a big reason Mr. Chambers is now county mayor.

Likewise, commissioners have to accept that they cannot kick this can down the road any further. One year’s delay won’t hurt too much – but that will not be the case this time next year.

I felt both sides made valid points during the budget hearings, despite some contentiousness at various times.

Yes, the schools have lost some state funding because of expanded income in Trousdale County (i.e., the prison). Mr. Satterfield has made that comment on multiple occasions, and the numbers bear that out. But looking at the numbers both he and Mayor Chambers provided last Friday, it seems apparent to me that the county has increased its share of funding for schools.

In 2017-18, the state plus local funding equaled $7,738,000 for schools. The 2019-20 estimate has that total at $7,719,000 – only a $19,000 drop. So in terms of dollars, the school system seems to be in pretty good financial shape.

Unfortunately those dollars don’t go as far as in previous years, and that’s the rub. In that two-year span, teacher salaries have gone up by $135,000 and insurance costs have gone up by over $300,000. Those increased costs eat up what leeway remains in the budget for added programs, capital outlay projects, expanded technology options and such.

The roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School is in terrible shape and needs replacing. An estimate provided to the school system came in at $830,000. A new bus route will soon be needed in the western end of the county along Highway 231.That will cost money. The parking lot at the high school needs work (anyone remember that big pothole that took forever to get filled?) and the football stadium will eventually need addressing. All these projects cost money and there are only so many dollars lying around.

Mr. Satterfield has asked for help and he is going to need that help. It is just a matter of whether it comes now or later.

That help doesn’t have to come via property tax, either. Voters have the option of adding a half-cent in local option sales tax by referendum; although the soonest such a vote could come would be in August 2020. Adding a second wheel tax, with the money directed to schools, was mentioned during last week’s meetings. Granted I hate paying extra wheel tax but it is a funding option that hits everyone in the community, not just the 38 percent of people that own property in Trousdale County.

Continued growth in the county will help also. As more homes are built and more people come onto the tax rolls, that’s more funding for schools. The sales tax already in place brought over $125,000 more than anticipated last year. That number ought to remain strong as the county grows – especially if we can get more businesses into Hartsville.

Trousdale County has one of the best school systems in the state; I have no doubt of that. Maintaining that status is going to cost John Q. Taxpayer – that’s just the way things work.

Doing so is going to require the School Board and the County Commission to work together to find long-term solutions to the schools’ funding concerns. I urge them to work in good faith and to be patient and open-minded in finding answers. Our children deserve no less.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.