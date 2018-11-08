Open House Shopping Days return this weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Chamber of Commerce is very excited at the participation from local businesses and independent vendors for the Open House Shopping Days being held on Friday, Nov. 9 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 10 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.). This is a great time to visit our local merchants and show your support for everything they bring to our community.

Independent vendors from Trousdale County can be found at the Community Center with extended hours on Friday evening.

Start your Black Friday shopping early without the crowds, take time for lunch at one of our local participating restaurants – and shop local!

The list of participating businesses is:

Advanced Propane (109 McMurry Blvd. East);

Citizens Bank (100 McMurry. Blvd);

G & L Garden Center (113 McMurry Blvd. East);

Hartsville Foodland (106 McMurry Blvd. East);

Hartsville Liquors (103 White Oak Street);

Hartsville Pharmacy (207 McMurry Blvd. East);

Hartsville Taco Company (101 River Street);

Hartsville United Methodist Church (224 River Street);

La Costentia Hispanic Market (200 Foxall Street);

My Place Quilt Shop (111 River Street);

OPMT Middle TN Optometric Physicians (715 McMurry Blvd. East);

Piggly Wiggly (103 McMurry Blvd. East);

Pig Pen Barbeque (116 McMurry Blvd. West);

SaGrace Flower Shop (403 East Main Street);

Southern Shears Salon (206 River Street);

Trousdale Medical Center (500 Church Street);

Wilson Bank & Trust (127 McMurry Blvd.).

Independent vendors at the Trousdale County Community Center (303 East Main Street) will be:

Goose Creek Boutique;

T&L Honey, James and Jelly (Loretta Ewing);

Handmade Jewelry (Eric Wallace);

Handmade Jewelry (Susan Russell);

Pampered Chef (Michelle Brown);

Paparazzi Jewelry;

Rustic Lillee Creations;

Scentsy;

T&L James, Jellies & Honey.

Shoppers may begin and end at any business, and can leave completed cards at their last stop. You must visit 10 businesses to be included in the drawing for a $250 gift card good at any participating business. A stop at the Community Center will count as two businesses visited.