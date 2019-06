By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Crescent #26 Order of the Eastern Star recently presented Lorene Gregory with her 50-year pin for membership.

Lorene has been a member of Crescent #26 since Nov. 11, 1966.

For years Lorene was our Martha (shares the lesson of faith and trust in God) and when asked if she still knew it, she proudly said she did!

Pictured from left are, Helen Murley, Barbara Brackebusch, Lorene Gregory, Vicki Fadeley, Janice Scruggs, the Worthy Matron of Crescent #26.