Paul Knudsen seeks County Commission seat from 8th District

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Paul Knudsen is announcing his intention to seek office as a County Commissioner representing Trousdale County’s Eighth District.

As a resident of Trousdale County since 2011, Knudsen is active in the Hartsville Rotary Club as a former president of the group, attends Hartsville First United Methodist Church and also is active in the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce.

He is married to Natalie Knudsen and the couple has three children and two grandchildren.

“I think it is important for commissioners to be active in the community they represent,” Knudsen said. “My background as a business owner will help me understand the changes taking place in our growing community and make the best choices for its citizens. It’s important to balance costs and outcomes.”

