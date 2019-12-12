‘Polar Express’ coming to Hartsville Church of Christ

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

“The Polar Express” will be making its third annual stop in Trousdale County next week as the Hartsville Church of Christ will be holding a festival for area children based on the hit Christmas movie.

The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Halltown Road (behind McDonald’s).

Church members will be handing out golden tickets during Saturday’s Christmas Parade, and tickets will also be available at the door. The event is free to all participants and children are invited to wear their pajamas if they like.

Children can go through multiple stations at the Fellowship Hall, including Letters to Santa, Pictures with Santa, Reindeer Games, Ornament Making and more.

The church will have a mailbox for the Santa letter to be mailed and little gifts for children. Children can also make reindeer food for Santa’s herd, as the reindeer may be tired after pulling the sleigh of toys on Christmas Eve.

Children can also make an ornament to take home with them.

“We want to continue to offer this fun event to our community and to the children. We look forward to seeing all children against this year,” said Chantel Smith, who has helped organize the event each year.

