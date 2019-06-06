Presidential candidate to address Historical Society

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In a political world full of presidential candidates, one will be in Hartsville on Saturday, June 8, to speak to the Trousdale County Historical Society.

Tennessee resident C.L. Gammon is running for president on the Prohibition Party ticket, with Phil Collins of Nevada as his running mate.

The Historical Society is lucky to have Gammon as its speaker as the presidential contender is stepping up his campaign and will soon be traveling the country to drum up votes.

To a field crowded with candidates and 10 recognized political parties, the Prohibition Party is the third-oldest political party in the nation. Since 1869 the party has been known for its staunch opposition to the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

But as Mr. Gammon will relate, the party has both conservative and progressive parts to its agenda. It supports a fully funded Social Security system, a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution, is opposed to capital punishment, is also opposed to using animals for scientific and cosmetic testing, recognizes the contributions of immigrants to the United States, and supports free college education for all Americans.

The Prohibition Party was partly responsible for the nationwide prohibition of alcohol in the 1920s, but less known is the party’s support for equal rights for women. The first woman mayor of an American city was a member of the Prohibition Party in 1887!

Mr. Gammon, when not running for president, is a successful author and resident of Lafayette. He will speak on the history of the Prohibition Party, explain its platform and answer questions from the audience.

The Historical Society meets on the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building, located at 328 Broadway. The public is welcome at all meetings.