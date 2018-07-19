Rachel Jones seeks full term as commissioner from 9th District

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Rachel Jackson Jones is officially announcing her candidacy for County Commissioner from the 9th District of Trousdale County.

Jones has served as a commissioner since her appointment by the current County Commission in October 2017. It is her desire to continue that appointment with an election by the voters on Aug. 2.

Jones was born and raised in Trousdale County. She resides in the 9th District with her husband Brian and their two daughters, Olivia, 17, a senior at TCHS and Julia, 12, who is a seventh-grader at JSMS. She is the daughter of Floyd and Dolores Jackson.

In the Candidate Forum on June 28, Jones expressed a strong desire to give back to the community that had done so much for her and her family. She wants to give to the community, friends and family that made her who she is.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this great county and the great people of Hartsville for the last few months. It is an honor I do not take lightly. If the people put their trust in me, I will listen to what they say, I will work hard for what they want, and I will not stop until they get it.”

Jones has also stated that there has been growth in Trousdale County. With that growth, planned budgets, and proposed projects, there is going to be an increase in demands for revenue from the county in the next few years.

“We are going to need smart growth strategies that will strengthen our economy, provide better quality of life, build on local assets, and fund creative ways to increase revenue without increasing taxes,” she said.

Some examples:

1. Finish the 840 Loop to make Trousdale County more strategically located for businesses.

2. Recruit businesses/industry by offering tax breaks, discounted fees, and permits for “x” amount of years.

3. Look at more community involvement to raise money for smaller/cosmetic projects at the schools instead of using taxpayer funds (for example, PTO. having sponsors for projects from local businesses).

“The most important thing I want the 9th District to know is that if I am elected, I will be their voice, their advocate, their good man in a storm. I think sometimes people get elected and forget why they are there. It is not about them; it is about the people who put you there,” Jones said.

“It is with this promise of more than good intentions but action that I will do more than listen; I will hear. One thing I got from my daddy, I will work hard and not give up until either it is finished or I am. I will work hard. I will not disappoint. I will be your voice. With this promise, I humbly ask for your support and vote on Aug. 2. Thank you Trousdale County.”