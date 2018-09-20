Registration continues for Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Haley’s Hearts Foundation will hold its eighth annual Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Pre-registration for the fundraising event is under way and ends on Friday. The pre-registration cost is $20 for adults, $20 for youth and $10 for toddlers, according to the event’s Facebook page. Entrants will receive a T-shirt.

Race day registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Hartsville City Park. Registration on race day will be $25.

Haley’s Hearts was set up by Ryan and Tina Chasse in memory of their daughter Haley, who passed away in 2010 at age 5 from complications of a congenital heart defect, Ebstein’s Anomaly.

The foundation assists families who have incurred significant expenses because of illness of death from congenital heart defects, and also raises awareness of CHDs.

Over the years, Haley’s Hearts has helped families with medical expenses and donated to the Pediatric Heart Institute at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. According to the Chasses, the foundation provided an estimated $36,000 in support for families and donations to research in 2016 alone. Since its creation the foundation has raised over $200,000, which all goes toward research at Children’s Hospital and in assistance to families.

A family friendly 1-mile run is also available for those who don’t want to run a full 5K race and will begin after the completion of the 5K.

To sign up, visit haleyshearts.org, email haleysheartsfoundation@gmail.com or call 615-374-1326.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.