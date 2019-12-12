Rescue Squad to hold toy drive Saturday

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Rescue Squad will be conducting its annual Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14 as part of Hartsville’s Christmas activities.

Toys may be dropped off in the Foodland parking lot on McMurry Blvd. on Saturday beginning around 2-3 p.m. Volunteers will be on site to accept donations.

The annual toy drive benefits the Trousdale County Christmas For Kids program, which benefits underprivileged children in the community.

Christmas For Kids has been around for over 30 years and is jointly coordinated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Community Help Center. In 2018 the program helped over 170 local children, according to Rotary Club President Chris Gregory.

Toys are also being collected by PigPen BBQ, which announced via its Facebook page that anyone bringing a new or gently used toy to the restaurant would receive a free pork sandwich.