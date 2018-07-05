Richard Harsh seeks re-election to 6th District Commission seat

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Richard Harsh is announcing his candidacy for re-election to a second term on the County Commission representing the 6th District.

Harsh is an affiliate real estate broke with Gene Carman Real Estate and also is a cattle farmer. He is the son of Nathan and Jean Harsh and has one son, Nathan James Harsh.

Harsh currently chairs the county’s Economic Development Committee and also serves on the Budget & Finance, Charter Review, Insurance, Local Government Services and Purchasing Oversight committees.

He said his priority is holding down spending for our taxpayers while responsibly funding our county departments.

“I’m very interested in holding down spending in county government to help our taxpayers,” Harsh said. “I’m here to serve you. I’ve enjoyed and take my job as commissioner very seriously and have never missed a Commission meeting.”

Harsh also said improving fire protection in outlying areas of Trousdale County was also one of his top concerns.

“In my district, we have a lot of new homes being built and I’d like to help increase and enhance fire protection,” he said.

“Please vote for me on Aug. 2. I would greatly appreciate your vote.”

