Rita Crowder seeking re-election as County Clerk

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Rita Crowder is announcing her candidacy for re-election as Trousdale County Clerk.

Crowder has served for 12 years in the office and is unopposed on the ballot.

She, along with her husband Phillip, is a lifelong resident of Trousdale County. The couple has twin daughters, Molly Crowder and Jenny (Brandon) Hutcherson. She is the daughter of Bobby and Mary Hiett.

“I enjoy being able to assist the residents of this county with their titling needs, marriage licenses, hunting and fishing licenses, and business licenses,” Crowder said. “The door is always open and I hope each and every one will always feel welcome.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of this county for the past 12 years. I would greatly appreciate your vote and support on Aug. 2.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.