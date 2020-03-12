Roadblocks, closures planned on I-40 near Mt. Juliet

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Valley Authority is issuing a traffic caution to travelers on I-40 to be aware of rolling roadblocks and road closures in the Mt. Juliet area to repair damage as a result of the recent tornados.

Crews will be installing power lines across the interstate near the Golden Bear Gateway, Exit 229 at Beckwith Road.

Work is coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, through Sunday, March 15. The rolling roadblocks will last approximately 30 minutes each and are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on weekdays with an extended, six-hour shutdown beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and if needed, on Sunday. Work will be completed except during heavy rain or lightning.

Travelers should avoid the area or use TDOT SmartWay and pay attention to overhead signs and roadside message boards for up-to-date traffic information.