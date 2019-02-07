Rotary Club to hold annual Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring its third annual Father-Daughter Dance for the community this weekend.

The dance will be held in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m. Children must be of at least kindergarten age to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $20 per father/daughter, and $5 for additional daughters. Mothers may take photos outside the auditorium but will not be allowed inside as the event is for fathers and daughters only.

Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.

According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”

Tickets are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the Trousdale County Elementary School office. Everyone is encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible.

