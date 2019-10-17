Rotary Club to put on ‘Hartsville Follies’ show

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After a two-year absence, the Hartsville Follies will be returning next week to provide a good laugh for audiences.

The Hartsville Follies is a family friendly comedy/variety show typically based off the old ‘Hee Haw’ television show. It has served as a fundraiser for the Hartsville Rotary Club for a number of years.

The Rotary Club uses its fundraisers to support a number of causes in Trousdale County, including the third-grade dictionary project, Summer Backpack Program, Character Counts, the annual Food Drive, Imagination Library and Christmas For Kids.

This year’s Follies will be held Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26 at the auditorium at Trousdale County High School. Friday’s show will be at 7 p.m., while Saturday will have two shows at 2 and 7 p.m.

