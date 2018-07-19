Saturday bake sale to benefit injured local woman

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Senior Center will be holding a bake sale on Saturday to benefit one of its volunteers who recently suffered a life-changing injury.

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 21, volunteers will be set up and selling baked goods outside Piggly Wiggly, Foodland and HomePro, according to Senior Center Director Ginny Hunter.

Earlier this month, Julie Duplichan broke her neck in what was reported to be a pool accident. Initial posts from friends on Facebook indicated that Duplichan was taken to Vanderbilt and was paralyzed from the chest down. Later posts said she was beginning to regain function in her hands and would be going to a rehabilitation center for further treatment.

All proceeds from the bake sale will go toward Duplichan’s medical bills and other costs.

“We’ll have donation jars set up also,” Hunter added. “Julie used to work at the center and has volunteered as a craft instructor, as a Tai Chi instructor. Anything, she’ll volunteer for. She’s one of our best volunteers,” Hunter said.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the bake sale or make a donation can contact the Senior Center at 615-374-1102. Baked goods can be dropped off at the Center on Friday morning or to one of the three locations on Saturday morning, Hunter said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.