Saturday car show to benefit Backpack Program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The second annual Car, Truck, Bike & Tractor Show & Swap Meet will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 in conjunction with the Trousdale County Fair.

The car show serves as a fundraiser for the Hartsville Backpack Program, which provides meals to students in need. Last year’s initial car show had over 100 entries and more are expected this year. In addition, a tractor category has been added to this year’s show.

Registration will begin on Saturday morning and runs from 8 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of Trousdale County High School. The entry fee is $15 and swap meet booths are $25.

There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music and concessions.

“Your entry fee of $15 feeds three children for a weekend,” said Seed Morton, who helps to organize the event. “We raised $3,400 last year for the Backpack Program and we’re hoping for a bigger turnout this year!”

Trophies are donated by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and will be awarded at 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Morton at 615-374-9419, Jerry Dorris at 615-414-4803 or Wayne Andrews at 615-347-7960.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.