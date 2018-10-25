Saturday in Hartsville offers free breakfast & fun

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Free food and fun – could there be a better way to kick off a fall Saturday?

Both Hartsville Foodland and Wilson Bank & Trust will have free events on Saturday, Oct. 27 to show appreciation for their respective customers and the Trousdale County community.

Foodland is reviving an old tradition as a way of thanking its loyal customers with a free pancake breakfast.

From 8-10 a.m., customers can enjoy a free breakfast outside the store, located at 106 McMurry Blvd. E.

“It’s just our way of showing our customers that we appreciate them,” said assistant manager Mark Presley.

In addition to pancakes, there will be sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee.

Advanced Propane has loaned Foodland an 8-foot griddle to allow for cooking, and there will be a tent, table and chairs set up to allow customers to eat.

Meanwhile, Wilson Bank & Trust will hold its annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission is free and the event will feature live entertainment, face painting, inflatables, concessions, a haunted house and much more!

For more information, contact the bank at 615-374-4133.

