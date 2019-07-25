Save some dough on tax-free weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tennessee retailers will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 14th annual sales tax holiday the last weekend in July.

From July 26-28, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers as students prepare for the back-to-school season. State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and school art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The Department of Revenue reminded residents the weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

State law provides for a sales tax holiday each year the last weekend in July. This year, the sales tax holiday will begin July 26 at 12:01 a.m. and end July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax-exempt items and frequently asked questions, visit tntaxholiday.com.