See Trousdale’s best holiday spots on FCE Tour of Homes

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Get in the holiday spirit by enjoying the 2019 FCE Christmas Tour of Homes, to be held on Thursday, Dec. 12!

This annual tour highlights beautiful homes in Trousdale County, uniquely decorated for the holiday season. The homes for this year’s tour belong to Laurie Collins, Mark & Misty Presley and Kyle & Julie Crocco.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, you can enjoy tasty refreshments beginning at 5 p.m. at the Trousdale County Community Center (located across the street from the courthouse) before joining the bus ride at 5:30 p.m. to tour the homes across the county.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the night of the Tour. Tickets may be purchased at Citizens Bank or Wilson Bank & Trust, from FCE members or at the door.

Everyone is welcome to join us for the 2019 FCE Tour of Homes. Homes are not handicap accessible and no personal vehicle may be driven to homes.

This event is sponsored by the Family & Community Education (FCE) Clubs of Trousdale County.