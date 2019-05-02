By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Spring is finally here, which means it’s time for car owners to show off their prized possessions.

Local car lovers can get their fill at Seed Morton’s eighth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at First Baptist Church in Hartsville. The show has been moved from its original May 4 date because of the chance of rain.

Registration is $15 per entry, and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon. All proceeds go to benefit the youth of First Baptist Church and church missions.

Morton said he hopes to be able to send 25 to 30 youth to church-affiliated camp over the summer.

In addition to door prizes, there will also be music by Danny Cowan and food, as well as dash plaques for the first 100 entries.

Fifty trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. in the following categories: Youth Minister Choice, Youth Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Best of Show, Top 10 Cars/Trucks and Top 3 Bikes.

Morton also expressed his appreciation for the following sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Foodland, Tri-County Electric, Southern Shears Salon, HomePro of Hartsville, Early Bird Café, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Co-Op, Minit Mart, G&L Garden Center, Music City Speed & Nostalgia, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, Goodyear, the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class, WTNK 93.5-FM and Jerry Richmond, Macon Power Sports and SS Motors.

For more information on the car show, call Morton at 615-374-9419 or Tammy Steiger at 615-374-2941.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.