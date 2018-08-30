Sen. Ferrell Haile to speak at Chamber of Commerce meeting

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

If you were unable to attend the Chamber’s annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet on Aug. 8, you missed out on a great event!

One of my favorite parts of the meeting is to recognize businesses and individuals who make our community a better place to live and work. This year’s award winners include: Business of the Year – Trousdale County Veterinary Services; Citizen of the Year – Jim Falco; Government Official of the Year – Mark Beeler; Organization of the Year – Health Council; and Business with Most Improved Appearance – Zion Medical/St. Mary’s Medical Plaza and Specialty Clinic.

Mark your calendar for September’s Community Chamber Meeting being held on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main St. This will be the Tuesday immediately after Labor Day! Senator Ferrell Haile will be our featured speaker. The meeting is FREE and open to the public. Lunch will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, rolls, dessert and drink. The cost is $10 but you can attend the meeting without purchasing lunch. Please bring your community announcements along with your questions for Sen. Haile. This is always a popular meeting, so make plans to attend.

Our city and county continue to grow and attract new residents – and visitors – who are looking to learn more about their new home. Several upcoming events sponsored by the Chamber offer an opportunity for involvement whether you are a lifelong resident, newcomer or somewhere in between.

The next class for the Leadership Trousdale program is taking applications. The Leadership Trousdale program is designed to take an in-depth look at the people, places and organizations that support our city and county. Participants will meet once a month for seven months exploring health care, city and county government, history, public utilities, law enforcement, education, agriculture and state government with a trip to the State Capitol. The program is open to anyone 18 years or older – and you are never too old to participate! The signup for Leadership Trousdale will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. The registration fee is $50. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.

It’s not too early to start talking turkey! The first meeting to discuss the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal will be held on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, please contact the Chamber.

If you have a small business or are considering starting a business, the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers have a wealth of FREE resources including advice and counseling. Dr. Mike Menefee is available for individual counseling sessions in Hartsville. To learn more visit tsbdc.org, call 615-230-4780, or call the Chamber for additional information on scheduling an appointment.

Check out the Strawberry Patch Sale at 1272 Starlite Road from Sept. 6-8! Hours are 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be great shopping and food!