Senior Center, other groups plan Halloween events

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

With Halloween coming next Wednesday, a number of local organizations are planning ‘Trick or Treat’ or ‘Trick or Trunk’ events.

The Trousdale County Senior Center on Marlene Street will hold an event on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., complete with candy and costumes.

“We have around 40 people committed to attend and hand out candy,” said Senior Center Director Ginny Hunter. “It’s a safe environment for children.”

The Fred A. Vaught Public Library will hold its own event from 4-7 p.m. and also invites Tennessee Promise students to earn volunteer hours by passing out candy.

Hartsville Church of Christ has an event planned as well, from 5-6 p.m. at its location on Halltown Road.

