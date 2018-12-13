Senior Living Center thanks ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ participants

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale Senior Living Center would like to offer our sincere thanks to all of the participants that “adopted” grandparents this year.

Our annual “Adopt a Grandparent” program was once again very successful and proved to bring smiles to our residents’ faces. They look forward to this each year.

We met several new faces this year and I have a feeling that we will be seeing these faces quite a bit throughout the upcoming year, which has been a hope of ours since this began.

We are humbled by the support that we always receive from our small community and other surrounding areas, local churches, individuals, etc. especially at Christmas time when remembering our elderly.

Thank you to each and every one of you for your kindness and thoughtfulness, not only at Christmastime, but all throughout the year.

From our TSLC family to yours, may you have a most blessed Merry CHRISTmas and a happy, healthy and promising New Year!