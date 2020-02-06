Shawn McBrien running for Circuit Court Judge

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tennessee native and local attorney Shawn McBrien announced his candidacy for Circuit Court Judge of the 15th Judicial District, from which Judge John Wootten has retired.

“My over 33 years of experience in both civil and criminal litigation has prepared me to fairly review and apply the law to the types of cases that come before the Circuit Court. I’ve managed my own practice, tried numerous bench and jury trials, and have mediated cases for other attorneys,” McBrien said in a press statement.

The 15th Judicial District encompasses Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties. McBrien was one of three names the Trial Court Vacancy Commission forwarded to Gov. Bill Lee on Jan. 8 to recommend filling Wootten’s unexpired term until the Aug. 6 General Election.

“I am very familiar and work well with all of the judges in this district and their clerks. I know that I can work with the judges in managing the court dockets and case load without interruption,” McBrien said.

For over 33 years, McBrien has practiced law and represented clients throughout Middle Tennessee in civil, criminal, and juvenile cases before Chancery, Circuit, General Sessions and Federal courts. McBrien worked for the Law Offices of Hugh Green for two years, before establishing his own practice in 1994. Ten years later, in 2004, he began the firm of McBrien and Kane with Brody Kane, who is currently a 15th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge, and Angel Kane. In 2018, he opened the McBrien Law Group, where he currently practices. The firm handles cases involving civil litigation, business, probate, estate planning, family law and mediation. He enjoys advising business clients on development, litigation, contracts and working to resolve company disputes.

“For over 6 years, I’ve done a lot of mediation, and I absolutely love it. It gives me a chance to talk with lawyers, to hear the parties, understand where everyone is, and work to resolve the issues,” McBrien said.

The cases he has mediated include business ownership disputes, family law, veterinary malpractice, personal injury, will contests, employer/employee severance and non-compete agreements, contractual interference with a business relationship, debt collection, and construction.

McBrien received his Bachelor of Science in forestry from the University of Tennessee in 1983 and Doctor of Jurisprudence from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1986. He started his law career the same year as an associate attorney in a Chattanooga firm. Following a vacation to Yellowstone in 1987, McBrien and his wife, Karen, moved to Wyoming. Five years later, in 1992, he and his young family moved back to Lebanon to be closer to family.

McBrien has been a member of the 15th Judicial Bar Association since 1992 and a board member of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club since1992. An avid hunter, he is a board member of both Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl.

McBrien and his wife, Karen, have been married for 35 years and have four adult children. He is an active member of The Glade Church in Mt. Juliet.